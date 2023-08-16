Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 96,027 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of CVS Health worth $142,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

