Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,602 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $143,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day moving average of $210.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.