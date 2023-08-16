Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,021 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $139,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

