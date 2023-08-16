Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,058 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.33% of Howard Hughes worth $173,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 6.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 396,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HHC opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $223.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.65 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 666 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,883.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,569,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,072,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 200,824 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,488 over the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

