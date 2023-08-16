Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,552,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 959,429 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of Kilroy Realty worth $179,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,691,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,798,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 59,555 shares during the period. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

