Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

PLX opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market cap of $130.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

