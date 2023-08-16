Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cabaletta Bio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.56. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $152,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $554,730 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 29.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,368,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 533,186 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $25,820,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $17,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

