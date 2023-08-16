Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Enhabit, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Enhabit in a report released on Friday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Enhabit Stock Down 5.4 %

Enhabit stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $567.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

Insider Activity

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,088.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,920. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 862,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after buying an additional 267,871 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 259,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 568,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 335,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.