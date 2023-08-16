Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1 year low of C$209.50 and a 1 year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
