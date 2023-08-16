Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Decreased by B. Riley

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE OBDC opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.92. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

