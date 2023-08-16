Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $105.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

