Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $130.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.