Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Immunovant, Inc. Issued By Lifesci Capital (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,110 shares of company stock worth $2,458,197. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Immunovant by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.