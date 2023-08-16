Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.88. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $40.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.50 EPS.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

United Rentals stock opened at $481.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $256.23 and a 52 week high of $492.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

