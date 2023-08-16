Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for EnerSys Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE ENS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.