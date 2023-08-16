Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.95. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

