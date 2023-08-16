Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.32.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $125.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

