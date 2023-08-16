Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $159.18 on Monday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

