Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Associated Banc-Corp Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Associated Banc Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $36,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $25,789,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

