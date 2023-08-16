Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $400.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.79. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

