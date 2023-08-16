Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Issued By KeyCorp

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

