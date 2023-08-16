Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Stella-Jones Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$63.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$37.45 and a 12 month high of C$70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$953.20 million.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

