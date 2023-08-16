Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$26.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.14 and a 1-year high of C$31.62.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

