Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Increased by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.14.

GSY stock opened at C$131.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.45. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$142.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76, a current ratio of 34.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

