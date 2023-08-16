Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Boosted by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.69%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.