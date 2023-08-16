Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Reduced by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Mattel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mattel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 513,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mattel by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,595 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Mattel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,461 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at $272,018.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 25,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 12,601 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $269,283.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,770 shares of company stock worth $3,592,788 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

