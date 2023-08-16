Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on October 23rd

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.86. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

