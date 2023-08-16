QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $110.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

QDEL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.17.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.