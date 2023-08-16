R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,060. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

