Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

