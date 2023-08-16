Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $9.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.56. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

LLY stock opened at $546.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $547.29.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 919,195 shares of company stock worth $446,382,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

