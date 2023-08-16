Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $104.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.