Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.44). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11).

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $45.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.11. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 203,468 shares of company stock worth $1,116,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

