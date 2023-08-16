Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agenus Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus Stock Up 0.7 %

Agenus stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $512.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

