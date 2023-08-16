Reviewing Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.52 billion 1.00 $178.80 million $2.91 10.48 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -$67.48 million -3.54 -$187.83 million ($3.89) -2.46

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 11.45% 11.70% 6.19% Angel Oak Mortgage REIT -89.71% -23.84% -2.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Forestar Group and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forestar Group and Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00

Forestar Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential downside of 15.30%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Forestar Group.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Angel Oak Mortgage REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. is a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

