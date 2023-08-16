Reviewing International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Seaways and United Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Seaways 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

International Seaways currently has a consensus price target of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 31.76%. Given International Seaways’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than United Maritime.

International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. International Seaways pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Seaways has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares International Seaways and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Seaways 57.03% 42.76% 24.88% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Seaways and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Seaways $864.66 million 2.54 $387.89 million $13.26 3.39 United Maritime $22.78 million 0.94 $37.49 million N/A N/A

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

International Seaways beats United Maritime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About United Maritime

(Get Free Report)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.