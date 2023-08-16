Reviewing Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,627.43% -39.40% -35.75% Precision BioSciences -192.10% -163.24% -39.90%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardiff Oncology and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 283.33%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 591.30%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $390,000.00 229.13 -$38.70 million ($0.90) -2.22 Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 2.43 -$111.64 million ($0.81) -0.65

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. It also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, an azercabtagene zapreleucel, for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T cell candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen for relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma in combination with nirogacestat, a gamma secretase inhibitor. The company has development and commercial license agreements with Les Laboratoires Servier to develop allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets; Tiziana Life Sciences to evaluate foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as a lymphodepleting agent for the potential treatment of cancers; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

