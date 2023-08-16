Reviewing Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Senmiao Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.69 million 8.76 -$15.89 million ($0.89) -1.20 Senmiao Technology $8.08 million 0.48 -$3.11 million ($0.41) -1.20

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BTCS and Senmiao Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

BTCS currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Senmiao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -802.57% -33.49% -30.93% Senmiao Technology -38.53% -30.36% -19.55%

Volatility and Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senmiao Technology beats BTCS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

