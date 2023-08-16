Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $21.57

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.90. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 4,321,854 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $228,175,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

