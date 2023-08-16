Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several research firms recently commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 248,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 224,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 2.15. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

