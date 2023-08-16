Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $11,444,550,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,240. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

