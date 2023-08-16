Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $1,914,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 342,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 187,485.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

