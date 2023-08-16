Roth Mkm Increases American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $10.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor Stock Down 10.7 %

AMSC opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Superconductor by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

