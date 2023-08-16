RPM International Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $107.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 1,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

