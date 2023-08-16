RXO (RXO) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RXO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get RXO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 65 507 1345 21 2.68

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.75%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.23 billion $92.00 million 174.55 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $265.81 million 36.28

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,122.56% 19.41% -1.15%

Summary

RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.