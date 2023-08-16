Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 16,275 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.01. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.56.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,882,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 461,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $97,585,000 after purchasing an additional 86,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

