Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $65.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

