Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,684,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after purchasing an additional 428,652 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

