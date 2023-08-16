Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after buying an additional 390,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,018,000 after buying an additional 311,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

