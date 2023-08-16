ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 637 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:NOW opened at $559.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.41 and its 200 day moving average is $498.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
