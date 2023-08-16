ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer Sells 637 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $559.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $562.41 and its 200 day moving average is $498.35.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.